Truck overturns on I-64 near Grandview

One person is injured after a pick-up truck rolls over on I-64 near the Grandview exit.

Crews responded to an accident on I-64 in Raleigh County on Monday, July 17, 2017. It happened at around 11 a.m. near the Grandview exit of the interstate. Apparently a black pick-up truck rolled over the guard rail. The recovery efforts led to some traffic trouble in the area.

Officials said there was one person injured in the accident. There is no word on that person's name or condition. The cause of the accident is being investigated. Driver should use caution when traveling in the area.