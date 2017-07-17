Electronic Expression: Celebrating World Emoji Day

Get those smart phones ready, July 17, 2017 marked World Emoji Day.

Over 6 billion emojis are sent every day, and over 90 percent of the globe's online population uses them to communicate.

What many people don't know is where the little pieces of art come from. Emojis might be one of Japan's biggest contributions to modern communication.

They have even made an impact on the modern art scene with New York's Museum of Modern Art adding the original 176 emojis that were designed by Shigetaka Kurita in 1999. Kurita was working for NTT DoCoMo - one of the largest mobile telephone operators in Japan at the time - when he developed the tiny pictures for mobile displays.