Concord's Assistant Football Coach Dies

According to Concord University's website, Pat Dawson the Assistant Coach for the university's football team has passed away. The university states Dawson had been with the program since 2011. He began with Concord to assist with working with the defensive line. He served as the defensive line coach for the Mountain Lions from 2011-2015. Concord said since Dawson arrived at Concord, he coached nine all-conference defensive lineman.

Employees at the university explained this is a great loss for the entire school. "The Concord Athletics family is deeply saddened by this tragic and sudden loss," Concord Director of Athletics Kevin Garrett said. "Pat was one of those unique coaches that made everyone around him a better person. His zest for coaching and for life was contagious and inspiring. All of our thoughts and prayers are with his family."

Concord University's website also mentioned there will be a viewing for Dawson on Tuesday, July 18 from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Dunmire-Kerr Funeral Home in Pennsylvania. The funeral will take place Wednesday, July 19 also in Pennsylvania.

