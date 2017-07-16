MISSING: Senior Citizen from White Sulphur Springs

White Sulphur Springs Police Department is on the search for Deloris Arnold who went missing in Chicago, but is originally from White Sulfur Springs.

Arnold is 71 years old, 5'3 tall weighing 192 pounds. Arnold was making a trip to Denver on an Amtrak train, but due to flooding had to take a bus instead. She was last seen boarding a Greyhound bus at Union Station in Chicago, IL on July 13, 2017. The bus made a stop before proceeding to Indianapolis and that's where police believe Arnold may have never made it to Indianapolis.

Police report that Arnold has dementia and is on several medications so finding her is crucial.

She was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans and sneakers. Police are asking for the public's help in locating her safely. Chicago police and Indianapolis police have been notified about her disappearance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact 911 or the authorities in your area. Arnold is listed in the national database as a missing person. This case is being handled by Patrolman Morris of the White Sulfur Springs Police Department.