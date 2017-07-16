Man Accused of Stealing From Walmart

West Virginia State Police in Beckley are looking for a man involved with a theft at the MacArthur Walmart.

Troopers investigating the case have not released what this man is accused of stealing, but they are looking to the community in hopes someone can identify him.

Through obtaining surveillance video they were able to get a picture of the man involved.

Anyone with information on confirming the identity of this man is encouraged to contact Senior Trooper C. A. Dunn with the West Virginia State Police in Beckley at (304) 256-6700.