West Virginia Swimming tournament wraps up

West Virginia Swimming hosted a tournament this weekend at New River Park. The swim meet brought in just over 150 competitors from across the state, and even from Ohio.

During the weekend-long competition, swimmers raced in events like the freestyle, backstroke, and butterfly, along with other long distance races. All ages competed this weekend. The youngest competitor was just five and the oldest athlete was 38.

"It's been fantastic to bring this meet back into the state and bring the revenue back into the state. It's been a blessing to have it outside, an outdoor meet is just fun. The weather has cooperated all weekend and that's been fabulous," said YMCA of Southern West Virginia Aquatics Director Ashley Peters.

This tournament is the final one for the season. It's also the first time this meet has been held in Beckley since 1995.