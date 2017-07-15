Locals Celebrate Train Day In Thurmond



A historic Railroad town was at the center of attention for its annual train day festival.



Nestled in the New River Gorge National River, The small town of Thurmond is known for its rich rail road history.

Each year it puts on fun activities for the kids, and provides guided walking tours and educational lessons for locals to come out and enjoy.

"We have coal heritage here with displays and information, operation lifesaver which helps teach children about rail road safety

the park service is here with their new little ranger program so we just have lots of things for children to do," Mayor Melanie Dragon said.



The mayor added that they've been hosting the event for the past four years and each year the crowd keeps growing.