ATV Riders Raise Funds For A Good Cause

Motorcycle enthusiasts hit the back roads of Raleigh county to celebrate a life gone too soon.



The Skyline Lodge in Ghent Played host to the Inaugural Lillian Bennett Memorial Ride.

Baby Lillian Passed away at just 5 months old on Christmas last year, due to a life threatening genetic disorder.

Saturday her family hosted a fundraiser to raise funds and give back to the Ronald McDonald House.

Their aim is to help other families and also keep baby Lillian's spirit alive

."They had a bed they had furniture they had water toiletries food and its all 100 percent donated so without those donations without sponsors they wouldn't have any where to stay I mean so they helped them out they have helped us out and we just want to be able to carry on her name and help others out," Lisa Mercado said. Mercado is Lillian's grandmother.

In addition to the ride, the event also featured fun activities for the kids, free food, and live music.