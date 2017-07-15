Raleigh County Convention Center Hosts Veterans Expo

Providing access to healthcare and service organizations for veterans. That was the focus Saturday at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention

Center.

Michael Dawson is a combat Vietnam veteran and spent more than 35 years sacrificing his life for the county's freedom.

He said joining the army was a family tradition but it took major toll on his body.



"A lot of scrap metal still left in me I had my neck broke, my back broke twice and a couple other incidents."



Despite his injuries he continues to serve and help other veterans like him who are in need. He's part of whats called DAV, a national non profit service and support organization for veterans. "Well we just got to help the little guys that maybe don't know how the system works or anything and we got to help the younger guys because as a Vietnam veteran we didn't get that much help when we were discharged."



The organization was just one of several that participated in the first veterans expo put on by the Community Veterans Engagement Board.

Also known as CVEB. It's a new program out of Raleigh County that is aimed to educating veterans on the different resources that are available.



"So its sort of a one stop stop a veteran can come in and find out everything that is available to him and even file a claim or enroll in health care," Jim Creaseman said. Creaseman serves as the Co-chair for CVEB. He added that its important for veterans to educate themselves on the types of healthcare benefits that are available to ensure they are taken care of.

"If you stepped up to the plate and you served in a foreign war you know if you served period and you were exposed to some sort of accident or something you better take advantage of the system being available to you regardless of whether you have insurance or not."