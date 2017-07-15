Local motocross athlete hosts Leap of Faith at Burning Rock

Families in Raleigh County got the chance to see a former amateur motocross champion jump over a 40 foot long church bus.

Chase Whitten, originally from Jumping Branch took Saturday to merge his passions of motocross and spreading the word of God. 59 News caught up with his wife Joy Whitten who said it was just over 10 years ago when he chose to devote his life to religion.

"He started reading his Bible and it got ahold of his heart. He gave up motocross and he's now using it as a tool to tell others about Christ," Whitten said.

Saturday's Leap of Faith event drew dozens of families and kids. The event was free and open to the public.