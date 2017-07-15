Friends of Coal Auto Show continues in Raleigh County

The Friends of Coal Auto Fair is well underway Saturday out at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport.

More than 400 cars, trucks and specialty vehicles are being shown at this year's fair. Colby Gray and his family have attended the event for years, but this is the first time they've entered in cars.

His family, along with Glen's Towning entered more than two dozen vehicles. It's an event they're hoping to turn into a family tradition.

"I love being able to talk about cars. I love seeing people's expressions, especially little kids when they see a big, bright car. They love it," Gray said.

Not only do folks get to admire the shiny rides, but their donations and admission fees directly benefit the community.

"Women's Resource Center uses all fundraising to fill in the gaps where grant funding doesn't pay. Any fundraising event we do including this one, helps us keep the doors open and continue to provide those services to the victims that need us," said Women's Resource Center Public Relations Coordinator Dee Sizemore.

This year's event benefits the Women's Resource Center, the Raleigh County Humane Society, and Hospice of Southern West Virginia

"It's a great time for families to come out. It's good clean fun. To be able to support our organization and the other two charities, it's just a wonderful thing for Southern West Virginia," said Hospice of Southern West Virginia C.E.O. Janett Green.

The event comes to a close Saturday evening with a series of concerts. The final day for the Auto Show is Sunday.