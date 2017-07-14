WV Man Arrested After Allegedly Beating Woman for Opening His Be - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

WV Man Arrested After Allegedly Beating Woman for Opening His Beer

WHEELING, WV (WTRF) - One man is behind bars after allegedly beating up a woman after she opened up his beer. 

James Behrens, 30, was arrested by Wheeling Police early Friday morning after he allegedly held that woman against her will inside a tent near the creek on 20th Street. 

Witnesses told officers Behrens became violent with the woman after she opened a bottle of his beer.

Behrens allegedly hit the woman, attempted to trap her in the tent, and tried to strangle her with a rock.

He was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and strangulation.

