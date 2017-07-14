The Obamacare Debate: A Preview of this Week's "Inside West Virginia Politics"

The debate over the future of Medicaid, and the replacement of Obamacare remain heated topics. And what does it means to patients in West Virginia? That's part of our focus this week, on "Inside West Virginia politics" with two House members who voted for repeal:

Rep. Evan Jenkins, (R) West Virginia - District 3

"We'll see what the Senate comes up with. As I've said, the House version is not perfect. It needed changes. And this is a fluid process, but bottom line, we need to protect pre-existing conditions, and we need to get something that puts patients in charge of their health care."

Rep. Alex Mooney, (R) West Virginia - District 2

"It's a interesting to watch the Senate go through the same struggles we went through frankly. It was hard to get it to a point where we had enough votes to pass it."

Also this week, more debate between the Republican candidates hoping to defeat Democratic U.S. Senator Joe Manchin:

Atty. Gen. Patrick Morrissey, (R) Candidate for U.S. Senate

"West Virginia has so many economic challenges and I think we have to continue to zero in. There's been so much dislocation and job loss."

Rep. Evan Jenkins, (R) Candidate for U.S. Senate

"I think West Virginia just needs a new voice. Somebody say will say what they are going to do and do what they say they are going to do. Somebody who shoots straight with the West Virginia people."

But one member of the House will not be joining that Senate race:

Rep. Alex Mooney, (R) West Virginia - District 2

"I decided early on, with three little children at home - including a two-year-old baby - and my dedication to the current job. I'm just going to run for re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives."

Already two Democrats...Aaron Scheinberg, and Talley Sergent, have jumped into that House race against Congressman Mooney.



"Well the bottom line? We already have some hot races brewing for 2018. Join us this Sunday, for 'Inside West Virginia Politics'. I'm Mark Curtis, 59 News Working for You at the Capitol in Charleston."