Appalachians in Tazewell County celebrate Drums of Painted Mountain Pow Wow

Friday night, Appalachians in Tazewell County are celebrating their Native American heritage.

"We always expect special things to happen here, and they always do," said Drums of Painted Mountain Pow Wow participant Paul Sacra.

Sacra and his wife Priscilla traveled to the Pow Wow all the way from Richmond, Virginia. But they didn't travel that far just to shop from vendors. The Sacra's travel to different Pow Wow's all over the country to perform traditional Native American dance demonstrations.

"We dance at Pow Wow's because actually the Pow Wow circle, even though the public enjoys the show, it's not really a show for us. That's actually a church for us out there. So if we have people who need prayers, that's where we do our prayers," Sacra added.

The Sacra's aren't the only people at the Painted Mountain event with native ancestry.

"There's a lot of people around here that have native ancestry blood in them. We just try to show them how things really are in the native community," said event coordinator Rick Clifton.

Rick Clifton originally started the event seven years ago as a way to celebrate his Cherokee and Pocahontas ancestry. Since then it's evolved into what he calls a family reunion. He says it's also a way for others in Tazewell County to learn more about Native American culture.

"It's important to us because I wanted to learn more about my native ancestry. We chased it all the way back to the 1500's," Clifton added.

The Painted Mountain Pow Wow continues Saturday and Sunday at the Southwest Virginia Community College.