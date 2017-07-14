Fayette County Commission Starts New Fund to Solve Crimes

The Fayette County Commission voted on Friday, July 14 to establish a special fund to pay out cash rewards for information leading to arrests and convictions in criminal cases. Payments from the fund will be made through Crime Stoppers of West Virginia, but payment must be authorized by Sheriff Mike Fridley and the Prosecuting Attorney Larry Harrah.

"Our primary emphasis at this time is on unsolved cold cases," Harrah said. "The amount of the cash reward to be paid out will be determined by both the quality of the information received and the type of crime for which the information is submitted. Obviously the reward for information leading to the clearance of an open unsolved murder will be greater than that offered for information on a simple larceny/theft."

The cases currently being focused on are the murders of Joshua Monroe Dillon, Steven Skaggs and Stephanie Watters and Jeffrey Allen Morton. The county is also concentrating on missing persons cases. Jasmine Michelle Cruz was reported missing from her home in the Deep Water area of Fayette County on April 1, 2016. Georgia Melinda Stone was last seen at her home on Sanger Road in the Hilltop area of Fayette County on December 5, 2016. Investigators believe both women are dead but have been unable to locate their bodies.

Anyone with information concerning these cases, or information about any other open criminal investigations in Fayette County, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia or the Fayette County Sheriff's Office by calling (304) 574-4216. Cash rewards for these and other open criminal investigations are being offered by both Crime Stoppers of West Virginia and by the Fayette County Commission.