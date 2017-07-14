Friends of Coal Auto Fair Kicks Off

Car enthusiasts from all over are descending on Raleigh County for the Friends of Coal Auto Fair. The event is in it's thirteenth year. Hundreds of classic cars and new, suped up cars are on display this weekend. Just like any event of this size, it takes a long time to organize and a dedicated group of volunteers, like the Steering committee. Josh Jones, PR Director for Hospice Southern WV, told us "They work together all yer long from all different aspects to put this thing together, from parking to Friday night's entertainment, to Saturday's concert to the auto fair registration. We all come together as a group and put this together. It really is, I call this organized chaos, and that's what it is. And those members make it all go."

Local car enthusiasts love coming out and seeing all the cool cars. Michael Bailey, car enthusiast, told us "well it's real nice for the people to get out and have a good time and see all the good cars." They aren't the only ones though. Jones added "They come from all over. We've got cars coming from North Carolina, Tennessee. Uh I think last year one came from out west." Admission is only 2 dollars and kids under 10 can get in for free.