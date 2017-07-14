New Attractions at the Friends of Coal Auto Fair - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

New Attractions at the Friends of Coal Auto Fair

Posted: Updated:
Cars Cars

The Friends of Coal Auto Fair has been a yearly occurrence since 2004. This year, they have lots of new things. There's new vendors and a lot more fun for the kids. The food court has been redesigned and moved to a flatter area with more tables. Hillbilly fun has video games, bouncy houses, laser tag and even zip lining! 

Jonathan Lilly, Friends for Coal Event Organizer, "Last year they battled a lot with the mud because of the rain. So we wanted to put them on a nice gravel, level area and bring them closer together. That way there's just kind of a common area for everyone to get what they want to eat." With all the improvements, everyone is having fun at the auto fair.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.