Plans in the works for Athens senior center

By Riley Phillips, Reporter
The Commission on Aging in Princeton is looking to expand their reach in Mercer County. Employees are beginning to assess the need for a senior center in Athens.

Volunteer for the Commission on Aging in Princeton, Keri Svendsen, said a center in Athens would create more ways for seniors to socialize and stay active.

"Some seniors may not be able to get here in Princeton, or they may would rather have a center in their own town where they feel comfortable and where they live," said Svendsen.

In order to move forward in the planning stages, volunteers need at least 20 residents to express interest in a new center. If you'd like to show your support for this project call (304)-324-0450 extension 8124.

