Mercer County Sheriff's Department receives much needed pay raise

By Riley Phillips, Reporter
The Mercer County County Commission approved a pay raise for the Sheriff's department. The commission agreed to increase the payroll budget by $55,000.

Sheriff Tommy Bailey said his deputies salaries are below the state average by at least 20 percent, and this raise will help to keep them on the force. 

"It makes the deputies feel better about coming to work knowing they get paid a little more. The commissioners had to find the money to do and we are greatly appreciative of them and their hard work to find the money," said Bailey.

This raise will go into affect next pay day for the deputies.

