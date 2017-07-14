WVU Professor Raises Awareness of Homelessness Through Website

An assistant professor teaching graphic design at WVU is raising awareness about homelessness in Morgantown through a website he recently launched.

It is called 'Face if Homelessness' and tells the stories of those that are without a home in Morgantown.

He used his graphic design skills to launch the website in 2016.

Many of the interviewees on the website were contacted through the Friendship Room and the Morgantown Caritas House.

"Well the big thing for me has been that people just need to listen. I didn't do this project to try and steer anybody in any particular direction. I wanted to present the stories as is," said Kofi Opoku, Assistant Professor in Graphic Design at WVU.

"Many of these participants were wanting to get their stories out there. They felt like they had been silenced for a long while and they felt like people needed to hear what their real situations were like," said Opoku.

You can read the personal stories of those interviewed by Kofi and his team here.