Search continues for Persons of Interest in vehicle theft

By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
Troopers with the West Virginia State Police in Fayette County are asking for help from the community to find two people in connection with a vehicle stolen from Oak Hill.  A gray 2006 Chevrolet Colorado was taken from Central Ave.   It was later recovered in the Cabin Creek area of Kanawha County.

Investigators have released photos of two persons of interest in the case.  Anyone with information the identities of these people are asked to contact State Police or CrimeStoppers at 304-255-STOP (7867).  Tips can also be submitted online at the CrimeStoppers of WV web site or by using the P3 Tips App on a smartphone or mobile device.

