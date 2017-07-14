Schedule of events for Friends of Coal Auto Fair

BEAVER, W.Va. -
The Friends of Coal Auto Fair got underway Friday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Memorial Airport.
FRIDAY:
9 a.m. - Gates Open
12 p.m. - Live Music
6 p.m. - Cruise In Lineup
6:30 p.m. - Cruise Leaves the Airport
7:30 p.m. Rick K and the All-Nighters Concert
SATURDAY:
9 a.m. - Gates Open
10 a.m. - Church Service
10 a.m. - Tire Change Demonstration
11 a.m. Limbo Competition
12 p.m. Higher Ground
2 p.m. - Burnout Competition
3 p.m. - Krista Hughes Band Concert
4 p.m. - People's Choice Voting Ends & Sponsor Judging of Cars Begins
5 p.m. - Car Show Awards
6:45 p.m. - Trent Tomlinson Concert
8:15 p.m. - Clare Dunn Concert
9:45 p.m. - Aaron Tippin Concert
Tickets for the Auto Fair general admission is $2. Children 10 and under get in for free.
Concert tickets are sold seperately.