Schedule of events for Friends of Coal Auto Fair

Schedule of events for Friends of Coal Auto Fair

BEAVER, W.Va. -

The Friends of Coal Auto Fair got underway Friday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Memorial Airport. 

FRIDAY:

9 a.m. - Gates Open

12 p.m. - Live Music

6 p.m. - Cruise In Lineup

6:30 p.m. - Cruise Leaves the Airport

7:30 p.m. Rick K and the All-Nighters Concert

SATURDAY:

9 a.m. - Gates Open

10 a.m. - Church Service

10 a.m. - Tire Change Demonstration 

11 a.m. Limbo Competition

12 p.m. Higher Ground

2 p.m. - Burnout Competition

3 p.m. - Krista Hughes Band Concert

4 p.m. - People's Choice Voting Ends & Sponsor Judging of Cars Begins

5 p.m. - Car Show Awards

6:45 p.m. - Trent Tomlinson Concert

8:15 p.m. - Clare Dunn Concert

9:45 p.m. - Aaron Tippin Concert

Tickets for the Auto Fair general admission is $2. Children 10 and under get in for free. 
Concert tickets are sold seperately. 

