Raleigh County Man Pleaded Guilty of First Degree Murder - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Raleigh County Man Pleaded Guilty of First Degree Murder

By Taylor Neuman, Reporter
Mickey Daniel at Raleigh County Circuit Court Mickey Daniel at Raleigh County Circuit Court

 Mickey Daniel was accused of shooting another man in Raleigh County pleaded guilty in circuit court.

Daniel was charged with first degree murder and use of a firearm. This all happened after Daniel shot  77 year old, Johnny Condia in Arnett back in 2013.

Prosecuting Attorney, Kristen Keller, told us, "You know when at the end when the judge asks him if he has anything to say, that's an opportunity if you have any remorse to express. The fact is murderers like him have no remorse, that's hard for the rest of us to except." 

Daniel was sentenced to life in imprisonment with a possibility of parole after fifteen years. 

7/14/17

