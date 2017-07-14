MSAC Commissioner passes away

A man who has led sports in West Virginia for more than 20 years has died.

Long-serving Mountain State Athletic Conference Commissioner Fred Aldridge passed away early Friday morning.

George Washington High School Athletic Director and family friend Shawn Wheeler confirmed to 59News Friday.

Aldridge was a former coach and high school administrator, along with helping with the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission. He led the MSAC for Class AAA sporting events in Southern West Virginia and the Kanawha Valley.

Aldridge was 78 years old.

West Virginia Secondary School and Athletics Commission and other sports networks tweeted their condolences.

The SSAC sends it condolences to the family of Fred Aldridge, long time Administrator and MSAC Commissioner who passed this morning ???? pic.twitter.com/iptakmiOyO — WVSSAC (@wvssac) July 14, 2017



