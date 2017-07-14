MSAC Commissioner passes away - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

MSAC Commissioner passes away

Posted: Updated:
FILE: Fred Aldridge (2015) FILE: Fred Aldridge (2015)
CHARLESTON, W.Va. -

A man who has led sports in West Virginia for more than 20 years has died.  

Long-serving Mountain State Athletic Conference Commissioner Fred Aldridge passed away early Friday morning.

George Washington High School Athletic Director and family friend Shawn Wheeler confirmed to 59News Friday.

Aldridge was a former coach and high school administrator, along with helping with the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission. He led the MSAC for Class AAA sporting events in Southern West Virginia and the Kanawha Valley.

Aldridge was 78 years old.  

West Virginia Secondary School and Athletics Commission and other sports networks tweeted their condolences.


 

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.