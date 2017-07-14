New fire truck to be unveiled in Bluefield, WV

Firefighters received a new tool to help them stop fires in Bluefield, WV. Its a brand new custom built 2017 Seagrave Pumper fire engine. The truck is built to navigate the steep terrain in Bluefield and outfitted with systems designed to help firefighters overcome the challenges of putting out fires in this area.

"This new engine is a critical weapon system for our Fire Department as they wage combat in support of property and lifesaving operations," said City Manager, Dane Rideout.

An unveiling ceremony for the truck will be held at the Bluefield, WV Central Fire Station. It is planned for 11 .m. on Tuesday, July 25, 2017. The public is invited to attend the ceremony.