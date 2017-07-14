Joint Task Force - National Scout Jamboree 2017 descends on Mount Hope

Hundreds of military members descended on southern West Virginia during the week of July 10, 2017. Their mission is to support the 2017 National Scout Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Family National Scout Reserve in Mount Hope. The jamboree takes place from July 19 to July 28.

Joint Task Force - National Scout Jamboree 2017 consists of more than 1,400 military members from the U.S. Army, U.S. Army Reserve, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Coast Guard and the National Guard. They are providing a number of different functions for the event, including, but not limited to, security, search and rescue and public affairs support.

There will also be demonstrations for the Boy Scouts from performing units such as the Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, 3rd Infantry Regiment "Old Guard" silent drill team and the Marine Corps marching band. The Department of Defense has provided support for the National Boy Scout Jamboree since its inception in 1931.