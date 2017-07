Brides-to-be across the country are scrambling to get their dresses after a bridal retailer shutdown stores nationwide. Customers of Alfred Angelo Bridal are being greeted with signs saying the company is shutting down stores nationwide. Brides and Bridesmaids were contacted and told to get their dresses immediately. Alfred Angelo has more than 60 stores nationwide and is reportedly filing for bankruptcy. The company also supplies dresses to other bridal retailers.