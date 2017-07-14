Huntington woman found guilty of concealing corpse

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia woman has been found guilty of concealing a deceased human body.



The Herald-Dispatch reports that 48-year-old Alfreda Steele was sentenced on Thursday to one to five years in prison for concealing 36-year-old Bobby Mitchell's body for days, after he suffered a fatal drug overdose inside her Huntington hotel room in August 2016.

Huntington police Detective Chris Sperry testified that Steele admitted to concealing the body on her hotel bed with blankets and clothing and placing items around his legs after injecting him with heroin. Defense attorneys Robert Kuenzel and James Meade argued Thursday that the statute regarding concealment was unconstitutionally vague and Steele wasn't attempting to conceal the body.



Steele will return to court for reconsideration of sentence after an investigation into her criminal and personal background.



