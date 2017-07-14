Arrests made in Tazewell County deadly hit and run

Two people are facing charges in connection with the death of a cyclist in Tazewell County, Virginia. David Earl Christensen, 54, of Burley, ID was killed on May 18, 2017 when he was riding a bicycle on Route 19. He was hit by a Ford F-550 truck.

The driver of the truck, Calvin Thomas Slate, 48, of Hiltons, VA was indicted by the Tazewell County grand jury on July 11. He is facing a charge of Hit and Run Causing Death. A passenger in the vehicle, Tammy Annette McGlothlin, 46, also of Hiltons is charged with not reporting the incident.

"We have charged each defendant with the maximum charges the laws of the Commonwealth of Virginia will allow in this situation," said Commonwealth's Attorney Michael Dennis. "I am extremely proud of the countless hours the Virginia State Police have put into the investigation regarding this tragic incident that took the life of Mr. Christensen. I urge all drivers and passengers to report any incident they may find themselves involved in, regardless of the circumstances, and to be aware of cyclists on the road."

According to a release from the Commonwealth Attorney's office, Christensen was riding through the area on his way to Charlottesville, VA. He was going their to join his wife who was waiting on his arrival.