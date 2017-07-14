Black Fly Suppression Treatments Scheduled - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Black Fly Suppression Treatments Scheduled

They're a summertime nuisance and the West Virginia Department of Agriculture is taking to the sky to get rid of them.

We're talking about black flies.

A black fly suppression treatment is set for Monday, July 17, 2017.   These treatments are done from the air using helicopters.

The treatment will focus on the New, Bluestone and Greenbrier Rivers.   The treatments will happened between 8:00 a.m. and 7:30 p.m., weather permitting.   Weather conditions may necessitate continuation of treatments until July 18, 2017.

