VT Medical School is Looking for Artists Featuring Military, Medicine, Creative Forces

The Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine is looking for artists to join is saluting America's troops. The school's Creativity in Health Education Program is issuing an open call for artwork to showcase in the fall 2017 art exhibition, Asclepius: Military, Medicine & Creative Forces.

The show will demonstrate the unique capacity of the arts to document historical military events and personal experiences as well as facilitate healing, reintegration and well-being for service members and their families.

Submissions are being sought from local artists, service members, and veterans, their families, caregivers and the public. Student and amateur artists are encouraged to participate.

Artwork may be military-inspired, patriotic in nature, or pay tribute to veterans or service members. In addition, artwork may be created by current or former service members as a means of healing or therapeutic expression. All mediums will be considered as long as they comply with exhibition guidelines.

The deadline for applying for the show is July 25 at 5 p.m. An opening reception is set for October 12, 2017 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The exhibition will be on display from September 15 to December 8, 2017.