Krispy Kreme Offers 80 Cent Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme donuts offered a sweet deal for customers on its 80th birthday.

The chain sold a dozen of its legendary doughnuts for just 80 cents after customers purchased a dozen regular priced donuts on July 14, 2017. The discount is available at most locations across both the U.S. and Canada.

Krispy Kreme made its debut back in 1937 in Winston-Salem, NC when Vernon Rudolph bought a secret yeast-raised doughnut recipe from a chef in New Orleans. According to the Krispy Kreme website, the chain has more than 100,000 stores across the globe.