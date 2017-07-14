WWI exhibit to open in Charleston - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Uniforms, artillery and weapons from World War I are included in a new exhibit at the West Virginia Division of Culture and History's Culture Center in Charleston.
The exhibit is being unveiled Saturday at the State Capitol Complex. The event runs from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and is open to the public.
The exhibit is titled "World War I: West Virginia in the War to End All Wars." Items included are from battles on the Eastern and Western Fronts. Some have been donated from West Virginians and their families.
The event is being held to commemorate the 100th anniversary of World War I.

