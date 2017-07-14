Alternator, wiring troubles cause 2 Fiat Chrysler recalls

DETROIT (AP) - Fiat Chrysler is recalling over 1.3 million vehicles worldwide to fix malfunctioning alternators or a wiring problem that can make air bags inflate unexpectedly.



The wiring recall covers nearly 771,000 Dodge Journey and Fiat Freemont SUVs from 2011 through 2015. The company says wires can chafe against steering wheel trim, causing electrical shorts. FCA says it knows of five minor injuries but no crashes.



Dealers will install a covering on the wires or replace them if needed.



The alternator recall affects nearly 566,000 Chrysler 300s, Dodge Challengers and Chargers and Durango SUVs from 2011 through 2014. Also covered are certain 2012 to 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokees.



The alternators can wear prematurely. That could cause engine stalling and compromise antilock brakes and electronic stability control. Basic braking isn't affected.

