Several vehicles were involved in an accident in Raleigh County early Friday morning.

The accident happened shortly after midnight on Harper Road in the Surveyor area.

911 dispatchers say there were up to 3 cars involved in the accident.

When the fire department arrived, they did have to help free someone from a vehicle.

Several people were transported to an area hospital. The total number of injured is not known at this time.

Dispatchers say four ambulances responded to the scene.