Fayette County Sheriffs Department Hosts Inaugural Outreach Event

Sheriff Mike Fridley is looking to bring change throughout Fayette county with a new community outreach effort.

Its Called "Deputies and Dogs". Every other week Deputies said they plan to set up shop in different areas in the county and serve food to residents and hear from them first hand. The goal is to strengthen the department's relationship with the public.

"And it's a good way to get out so the community can get to know me and get to know my deputies that work in their area and any concerns they have we can hear it and stuff," Fridley said. "This county is our family and we are going to do everything we can do to get our county back to where it needs to be."

The Sheriff added the next event is set for the valley district in Fayette County