Local Physician Announces Candidacy for Congress

A local physician is throwing her hat into the ring for a seat in Congress.

Beckley native Dr. Ayne Amjad said Thursday, July 13, 2017 she is announcing her candidacy for the 3rd Congressional District seat in Congress. Her announcement comes after Representative Evan Jenkins announced he is running for Sen. Joe Manchin's seat in the U.S. Senate.

Amjad said she's always had a love for politics and wants to help her community. She specializes in Internal Medicine and Preventative Healthcare with offices in Beckley and Princeton.

Amjad will run as a Republican.