Man Wanted for Murder in Arkansas Arrested in West Virginia

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The U.S. Marshals Services say a Little Rock man wanted in connection with a months-old slaying in central Arkansas has been arrested in West Virginia after he jumped from the third floor of an apartment building when authorities arrived to take him into custody.

Authorities say 33-year-old Curtis Dorsey jumped Thursday morning from a window of an apartment in Clarksburg, West Virginia, about 95 miles (152 kilometers) northeast of Charleston. The Marshals Service says Dorsey is hospitalized with "multiple non-life threatening injuries." It wasn't clear whether he has an attorney.

Authorities say marshals found Dorsey in West Virginia after receiving a tip Wednesday.

Authorities say Dorsey faces a first-degree murder charge in the September 2016 shooting death of his former girlfriend, 35-year-old Sharniece Hughes, in southwest Little Rock.

