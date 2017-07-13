New Report Shows Hondas Most Stolen Car of 2016

Two models of Honda vehicles topped the list of the The National Insurance Crime Bureau's top 10 list of stolen cars in 2016, released on July 12, 2017.

The annual Hot Wheels report examines data submitted by law enforcement to the National Crime Information Center and determines the most common make, model, and year stolen.

The NICB reported Honda Accords and Civics were the top two cars stolen, but both models are pre-"smart key" model years. The advent of the smart key along with other anti-theft devices have resulted in a drop in thefts of vehicles with those technologies equipped.

While technology is proving effective in cutting thefts, the NICB says thousands of vehicles are stolen each year because of owners leaving keys or fobs in their cars.

The following are the top 10 cars stolen in 2016: