Kids use imaginations at Cartoonist Workshop - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Kids use imaginations at Cartoonist Workshop

Posted: Updated:
By Riley Phillips, Reporter
Connect
Bluefield College hosted week-long Cartoonist Workshop Bluefield College hosted week-long Cartoonist Workshop

Bluefield College hosted a Cartoonist Workshop for kids, July 10-15th. The camp focused on story development and taught kids how to create characters.

Illustrator and camp instructor, Christopher Epling, said the campers got to experience writing and designing their own comic strips.

"It's amazing to see them go from the ground up; from just a concept, general idea, to developing these characters into a full blown comic strip or mini comic," said Epling.

Epling has illustrated thirteen books and creates editorial comics. For more of his work, visit his website at http://www.christopherepling.com 

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.