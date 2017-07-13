Kids use imaginations at Cartoonist Workshop

Bluefield College hosted a Cartoonist Workshop for kids, July 10-15th. The camp focused on story development and taught kids how to create characters.

Illustrator and camp instructor, Christopher Epling, said the campers got to experience writing and designing their own comic strips.

"It's amazing to see them go from the ground up; from just a concept, general idea, to developing these characters into a full blown comic strip or mini comic," said Epling.

Epling has illustrated thirteen books and creates editorial comics. For more of his work, visit his website at http://www.christopherepling.com