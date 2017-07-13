911 Dispatchers: the other first responders

911 dispatchers are just as important as the police and rescue squads who are sent to the scene of a critical incident. It is the dispatcher's job to remain calm and think quickly to ensure they provide the best help.

The pressure to have a timely response to an emergency can cause distress. Tazewell County Dispatcher Supervisor, Randy-Ann Davis, said it is important tot take breaks throughout the day.

"Take a break, go to lunch for an hour and then come back and get focused," said Davis.

Davis explained that closure is also a good way to cope with stress.

"The EMS agency usually gives us a call and gives us some closure regardless of its a good outcome and if its not a good outcome and that kind of gives us closure," Davis explained.

Tazewell County provides Critical Incident Stress Management for its dispatchers.



