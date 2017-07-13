Fayette County man accused of stealing from an elderly woman

A Fayette County man was arrested on Thursday, July 13 and charged with financially exploiting an elderly woman. Sheriff's deputies arrested Thomas Eugene Woodrum of Fayetteville early Thursday morning. Deputies said he was taking care of a mentally disabled, elderly woman since December of 2002. According to a criminal complaint, Woodrum wrote bad checks to himself from the woman's account, to local stores and got cash back. He allegedly took the money from the account to pay for things that didn't involve taking care of the woman.

Sheriff Mike Fridley said the protection of elderly citizens is one of the top priorities for the Fayette County Sheriff's Office. "Our youngest and our most elderly citizens are two groups most at risk for being victimized, and it is our duty to do everything in our power to keep these vulnerable citizens safe and protect them from being abused and exploited," Sheriff Fridley said.

Woodrum also faces a single misdemeanor count of failing to file an annual report about the estate. He's free on $10,000 bond.