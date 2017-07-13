Raleigh County Adult Drug Court Holds First Graduation - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Raleigh County Adult Drug Court Holds First Graduation

By Shannon Clowe, Reporter/Weekend Anchor
BECKLEY, W.Va. -

Raleigh County made strides toward ending the drug epidemic. Thursday afternoon (7/13) the Raleigh County Adult Drug Court held their first ever graduation.

There were two graduates who chose to remain anonymous. The program helps addicts facing felony charges live a sober life. During the program the participants are put on home confinement for the first four months.

Once they establish the sober lifestyle, they are required to go to school or obtain a full time job.

After 12 months of proving themselves they are able to graduate. "They've come a long way, they've went through a journey and have a huge treatment team and support team behind them and not only do we want to congratulate them, but congratulate the treatment team that is behind them and their successful graduation today," said the Former Drug Court Probation Officer, Tracie Stone.

Currently there are 14 participants in the adult drug court.

