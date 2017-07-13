Former Caretaker Accused of Stealing Patients Meds

Michelle Redden was arrested back in January of 2016 after she was accused of taking medications from her elderly patient. "That lady notice her pill count was off, so in other words the medication that was brought to her was less than her prescription called for," said the Assistant Prosecutor for Raleigh County, Benjamin Hatfield.

After noticing the shortage in the discrepancy, the woman called her pharmacy who confirmed they had prescribed her the correct amount. From there she took it upon herself to determine if someone was stealing from her. "That lady and with her family utilized a camera," said Hatfield.

After watching the footage from the cameras, the patient said Redden pocketing and taking her medications. Thursday morning (7/13) Redden appeared before Judge Burnside pleading guilty on all four counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud.

With these being felony charges, she could have faced up to 16 years behind bars, but Judge Burnside said she was given a "golden opportunity." "Her plea based on the fact she never had involvement with law enforcement and she hadn't been arrested before she entered into a deferred adjudication," said Hatfield.

Which means she was given three years of probation. If Redden doesn't violate that probation she will see no jail time and after three years all charges will essentially go away. "Prison isn't the first stop it may be the last one, so we're giving her a chance to address her problem," said Hatfield.

In the plea agreement there was a special bond approved. Since Redden is the wife of a deputy in Raleigh County, they are allowing her to be in a household where a firearm is permitted, but she is not allowed to have access to that firearm.