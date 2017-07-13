Manchin Reports Raising $1.4M for Re-Election Run

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, running for re-election next year, says his campaign raised more than $1.4 million in the most recent quarter and has nearly $3.5 million on hand.

The Democrat, seeking a second, full six-year term, says Thursday the total includes $250,000 contributed by West Virginians in June.

The ex-governor says he's running on a record of consensus building.

Congressman Evan Jenkins and West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, both Republicans, have launched campaigns to challenge Manchin.

Quarterly fundraising reports at the Federal Election Commission are due Saturday.

According to press reports, ex-Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship says it's "a possibility" he'll seek the Republican nomination.

He recently left prison, convicted of conspiracy to violate federal safety standards at a West Virginia mine where 29 miners died in 2010.

