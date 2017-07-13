Virginia Supreme Court sides with pipeline in survey lawsuit

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The Virginia Supreme Court has ruled in favor of the company developing the Atlantic Coast Pipeline in a lawsuit against a woman who sought to keep surveyors off her property.

Hazel Palmer owns land in Augusta County along the route of the proposed natural gas pipeline that would run from West Virginia to North Carolina. The company went to court after she refused to allow surveys.

She argued in part that because the company was organized in Delaware, a Virginia law allowing surveying privileges shouldn't apply.

The court disagreed and ruled Thursday that Palmer's property rights don't allow her to exclude the surveyors.

Pipeline spokesman Aaron Ruby applauded the ruling.

Henry Howell, an attorney for Palmer, says he may ask for a rehearing on a claim the court didn't address.

