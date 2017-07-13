Yeager Airport Reaches Nearly $1 Million Insurance Settlement

CHARLESTON, WV - Yeager Airport Director Terry Sayre confirms that the airport has reached a $900,000 settlement for 2015 rockslide that destroyed a runway.

An insurance policy filed with Triad Engineering was settled this afternoon. The settlement releases individuals with Triad Engineering from any liability.

Sayre says other policies are in place and Yeager Airport expects to pursue them as well to repair the damaged runway.

They've also received more than $2.5 million from the federal govt to repair the runway and install lighting.