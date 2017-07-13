CNBC says West Virginia is in Economic Death Spiral

CHARLESTON, WV - CNBC has rated West Virginia as the worst state for business in America in 2017.

According to a CNBC article, this is the first time that West Virginia has hit the bottom of the CNBC Top States for Business list. West Virginia scored 942 out of 2,500 points in CNBC's scale, has the last-place economy, and finished 49th for Workforce, Technology & Innovation and Business Friendliness.

CNBC says that West Virginia's GDP shrank 0.9 percent in 2017, and a decline in coal production has hit West Virginia's economy hard. According to CNBC, mining employment has gone down 40% in the past five years and some parts of the state have lost as much as 70% of coal mining jobs.

West Virginia is one of only seven states whose economies shrank in 2016.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice issued the following statement: