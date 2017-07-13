Girl nearly mauled to death by Pit Bulls

MAYFLOWER, Ark. - A 9 year old Mayflower girl is recovering after nearly being mauled to death by two pit bulls.

Officials were called to Billy Dr. Sunday morning after a neighbor witnessed the attack and called 911. The police report lists the home and dogs as belonging to the victim's family friends. Her mother and the other adults were reportedly inside the house when it happened.

Mayflower Animal Control says officers investigated another attack with the same dogs at the same property at the end of May, except that attack involved an adult.

"There's obviously a danger there, the owner knew it was going to bite somebody else," explained Danny Leigh, who is no longer a Mayflower Animal Control officer but was as of Monday, when he investigated the incident. "They should have taken the steps to take care of that situation.

Neighbors also say the dogs, listed as a male and a female in police reports, were a nuisance in the neighborhood. One neighbor says the dogs once threatened his daughter and granddaughter and their family felt compelled to put up a fence and get a dog of their own.

The girl has been released from Arkansas Children's Hospital but her mother says her injuries are still quite severe.

The dogs were euthanized Monday at the owner's request, according to Mayflower Animal Control.

Leigh finds the entire situation upsetting because he says both the girl's near-death experience and dogs' deaths could have been prevented if the owner took the right precaution with the dogs as they were known to be violent.

Animal control officers handed the case over to prosecutors recommending charges be filed against the dogs' owner. The decision is ultimately up to the victim's family. Her mother says she hasn't made a decision yet because her focus at the moment is solely on her daughter's recovery.