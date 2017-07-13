Suspect dies after home invasion in Bluefield, WV

Homeowners in Bluefield, WV surprise a pair of would be thieves. The couple came home to find two men in their house. Officers with the Bluefield Police Department said the two suspects allegedly got into a fight with one of the homeowners before taking off behind the house and into the woods.

Investigators said K-9 units chased after the two suspects and found one of the the men unconscious and with no pulse. Officers preformed CPR, but he was later pronounced dead. His name is not being released at this time.

The other suspect, Charles Profit was located after a short chase. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries. He is expected to be arrested and charged after he is released from the hospital